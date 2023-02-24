Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-24) are 1-point underdogs against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (29-30) Friday, February 24, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Friday, February 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOH

BSSE and BSOH Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 1)

Cavaliers (+ 1) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



The Hawks (26-32-1 ATS) have covered the spread 44.1% of the time, 9.1% less often than the Cavaliers (33-28-1) this year.

Atlanta (11-19-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1 point or more this season (35.5%) than Cleveland (4-8) does as a 1+-point underdog (33.3%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Cleveland and its opponents don't do it as often (46.8% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (54.2%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 18-14, while the Cavaliers are 3-9 as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Offensively Cleveland is the fifth-worst team in the league (111.7 points per game). But defensively it is best (106.3 points conceded per game).

The Cavaliers are 17th in the league in assists (24.9 per game) in 2022-23.

With 11.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.2% from downtown, the Cavaliers are 19th and 12th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Cleveland attempts 37.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 27.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 62.8% of its shots, with 72.5% of its makes coming from there.

