Jarrett Allen and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates will face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 23, Allen produced 14 points and 13 rebounds in a 115-109 loss against the Nuggets.

In this article, we look at Allen's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.7 17.9 Rebounds 10.5 9.9 11.1 Assists -- 1.7 1.8 PRA 28.5 26.3 30.8 PR 26.5 24.6 29



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Hawks

Allen is responsible for taking 9.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.4 per game.

Allen's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.6 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hawks have conceded 116.7 points per game, which is 21st-best in the league.

The Hawks are the 26th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 45.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have given up 25.6 per game, 15th in the NBA.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2022 33 8 11 1 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.