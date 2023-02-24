Friday's contest at Atlantic Union Bank Center has the James Madison Dukes (23-6) going head to head against the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-13) at 5:00 PM ET (on February 24). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 69-59 victory as our model heavily favors JMU.

The Thundering Herd dropped their most recent matchup 66-63 against Old Dominion on Wednesday.

Marshall vs. JMU Game Info

  • When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Marshall vs. JMU Score Prediction

  • Prediction: JMU 69, Marshall 59

Marshall Schedule Analysis

  • The Thundering Herd's signature win this season came in a 53-52 victory against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles on January 21.
  • The Dukes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (nine).
  • Marshall has 13 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

Marshall 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 60-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 174) on December 21
  • 65-60 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 218) on February 9
  • 70-57 over UT Martin (No. 223) on November 21
  • 72-64 at home over Appalachian State (No. 247) on February 2
  • 59-52 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 247) on December 31

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Marshall Performance Insights

  • The Thundering Herd put up 64.3 points per game (194th in college basketball) while giving up 60 per contest (64th in college basketball). They have a +120 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.
  • In conference action, Marshall is scoring fewer points (63.1 per game) than it is overall (64.3) in 2022-23.
  • The Thundering Herd are scoring more points at home (68.5 per game) than away (61.5).
  • At home Marshall is allowing 60.7 points per game, two fewer points than it is on the road (62.7).
  • The Thundering Herd have played worse offensively in their last 10 games, averaging 61 points per contest, 3.3 fewer points their than season average of 64.3.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.