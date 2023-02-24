Friday's contest at Value City Arena has the Ohio State Buckeyes (23-5) taking on the Maryland Terrapins (23-5) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 75-73 win for Ohio State, so expect a tight matchup.

Their last time out, the Buckeyes won on Monday 74-61 over Michigan.

Ohio State vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Ohio State vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 75, Maryland 74

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines on December 31, the Buckeyes captured their signature win of the season, a 66-57 home victory.

The Buckeyes have seven wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Ohio State is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 16) on November 8

74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on February 20

88-86 over South Florida (No. 28) on December 20

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 33) on November 30

84-67 over Oregon (No. 40) on December 21

Ohio State Performance Insights