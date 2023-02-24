The Maryland Terrapins (23-5) will attempt to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (23-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs on BTN.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Ohio State vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

  • The Terrapins put up an average of 79.1 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 66 the Buckeyes allow.
  • When Maryland allows fewer than 81.4 points, it is 21-3.
  • When it scores more than 66 points, Maryland is 22-3.
  • The Buckeyes put up 13 more points per game (81.4) than the Terrapins allow (68.4).
  • Ohio State is 21-1 when scoring more than 68.4 points.
  • Ohio State has a 21-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.1 points.
  • The Buckeyes shoot 47.1% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Terrapins concede defensively.
  • The Terrapins' 43.9 shooting percentage from the field is 2.1 higher than the Buckeyes have given up.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/13/2023 Indiana L 83-59 Value City Arena
2/16/2023 @ Penn State W 67-55 Bryce Jordan Center
2/20/2023 @ Michigan W 74-61 Crisler Center
2/24/2023 Maryland - Value City Arena

