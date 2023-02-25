Saturday's game features the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-10) and the Kansas State Wildcats (16-12) squaring off at WVU Coliseum in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 67-66 win for West Virginia according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Mountaineers are coming off of a 69-68 loss to Texas Tech in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

West Virginia vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

West Virginia vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 67, Kansas State 66

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

On February 11, the Mountaineers captured their signature win of the season, a 73-60 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones, who rank No. 20 in the AP's Top 25.

The Mountaineers have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three), but also have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).

West Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins

74-65 at home over Baylor (No. 31) on January 15

49-45 over Georgia (No. 42) on December 20

62-60 at home over Kansas (No. 43) on February 15

77-70 on the road over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 7

67-57 at home over Texas Tech (No. 79) on January 21

West Virginia Performance Insights