Sunday's contest between the Illinois Fighting Illini (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) and Ohio State Buckeyes (11-17, 3-14 Big Ten) going head to head at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 71-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on February 26.

The game has no set line.

Ohio State vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023

Sunday, February 26, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Ohio State vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 71, Ohio State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-1.2)

Illinois (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

Ohio State is 7-17-0 against the spread this season compared to Illinois' 15-9-0 ATS record. The Buckeyes have hit the over in 13 games, while Fighting Illini games have gone over 10 times. Ohio State has a 1-9 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall over the last 10 games. Illinois has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes average 73 points per game (151st in college basketball) while giving up 69.4 per contest (162nd in college basketball). They have a +99 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Ohio State wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. It is grabbing 33.8 rebounds per game (67th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.7 per contest.

Ohio State makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (256th in college basketball) at a 35.8% rate (90th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

The Buckeyes average 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (127th in college basketball), and give up 91.1 points per 100 possessions (178th in college basketball).

Ohio State has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (42nd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.3 (327th in college basketball).

