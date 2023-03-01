On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, a pair of the NBA's best scorers -- Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30.1 points per game) and Donovan Mitchell (eighth, 27.2) -- square off when the Boston Celtics (44-18) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-25) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Cavaliers matchup in this article.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +354 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.7 points per game. They're putting up 117.7 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are giving up 112 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Cavaliers put up 111.9 points per game (26th in league) while giving up 106.5 per outing (first in NBA). They have a +345 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Boston has put together a 33-26-3 record against the spread this season.

Cleveland has put together a 33-29-2 record against the spread this year.

Cavaliers and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +4000 +1200 - Celtics +280 +120 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cavaliers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.