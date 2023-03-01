Wednesday's game at Pensacola Bay Center has the Marshall Thundering Herd (16-13) taking on the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (14-15) at 12:30 PM ET (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-65 win for Marshall, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Thundering Herd won their most recent matchup 71-58 against JMU on Friday.

Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 67, Coastal Carolina 65

Marshall Schedule Analysis

When the Thundering Herd defeated the James Madison Dukes, who are ranked No. 110 in our computer rankings, on February 24 by a score of 71-58, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

The Thundering Herd have eight losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Marshall has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (12).

Marshall 2022-23 Best Wins

53-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 152) on January 21

60-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 186) on December 21

65-60 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on February 9

70-57 over UT Martin (No. 217) on November 21

59-52 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 248) on December 31

Marshall Performance Insights