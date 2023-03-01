West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-8) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (17-10) at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with Oklahoma State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on March 1.
The Mountaineers are coming off of a 67-58 win against Kansas State in their most recent outing on Saturday.
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oklahoma State 70, West Virginia 66
West Virginia Schedule Analysis
- When the Mountaineers took down the Iowa State Cyclones (No. 20 in the AP's Top 25) on February 11 by a score of 73-60, it was their best win of the year thus far.
- The Mountaineers have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three), but also have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 1 losses (eight).
West Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-65 at home over Baylor (No. 33) on January 15
- 49-45 over Georgia (No. 41) on December 20
- 62-60 at home over Kansas (No. 43) on February 15
- 67-58 at home over Kansas State (No. 64) on February 25
- 77-70 on the road over Kansas State (No. 64) on January 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
West Virginia Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers are outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game with a +139 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.2 points per game (156th in college basketball) and give up 61.1 per outing (91st in college basketball).
- With 65.6 points per game in Big 12 action, West Virginia is averaging 0.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (66.2 PPG).
- The Mountaineers are averaging 71.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 10.0 more points than they're averaging away from home (61.4).
- West Virginia surrenders 56.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 72.6 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Mountaineers have been racking up 63.6 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 66.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.