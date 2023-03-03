Ohio State vs. Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest at Target Center has the Ohio State Buckeyes (23-6) matching up with the Michigan Wolverines (22-8) at 3:00 PM (on March 3). Our computer prediction projects a 73-69 victory for Ohio State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Buckeyes are coming off of a 76-74 loss to Maryland in their most recent game on Friday.
Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Ohio State vs. Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 73, Michigan 69
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- The Buckeyes took down the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines in a 74-61 win on February 20, which was their signature victory of the season.
- The Buckeyes have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (seven).
- Ohio State has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 15) on November 8
- 66-57 at home over Michigan (No. 17/AP Poll)) on December 31
- 88-86 over South Florida (No. 25/AP Poll)) on December 20
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 31) on November 30
- 84-67 over Oregon (No. 38) on December 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes are outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game with a +427 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.1 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and give up 66.4 per contest (239th in college basketball).
- On offense, Ohio State is putting up 74.8 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (81.1 points per game) is 6.3 PPG higher.
- The Buckeyes put up 82.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 78.0 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 4.9 points per contest.
- Ohio State is allowing 64.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.5 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (67.0).
- In their last 10 games, the Buckeyes have been scoring 71.3 points per game, an average that's much lower than the 81.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.