Friday's contest at Target Center has the Ohio State Buckeyes (23-6) matching up with the Michigan Wolverines (22-8) at 3:00 PM (on March 3). Our computer prediction projects a 73-69 victory for Ohio State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Buckeyes are coming off of a 76-74 loss to Maryland in their most recent game on Friday.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Ohio State vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 73, Michigan 69

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes took down the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines in a 74-61 win on February 20, which was their signature victory of the season.

The Buckeyes have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (seven).

Ohio State has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 15) on November 8

66-57 at home over Michigan (No. 17/AP Poll)) on December 31

88-86 over South Florida (No. 25/AP Poll)) on December 20

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 31) on November 30

84-67 over Oregon (No. 38) on December 21

Ohio State Performance Insights