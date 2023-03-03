How to Watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (23-6) take the court against the Michigan Wolverines (22-8) on Friday at 3:00 PM ET in Big Ten action, aiting on BTN.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Ohio State vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Wolverines put up an average of 74.5 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 66.4 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
- Michigan has a 21-6 record when allowing fewer than 81.1 points.
- Michigan is 20-4 when it scores more than 66.4 points.
- The 81.1 points per game the Buckeyes put up are 18.2 more points than the Wolverines allow (62.9).
- When Ohio State totals more than 62.9 points, it is 23-4.
- Ohio State is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.
- This year the Buckeyes are shooting 47.1% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Wolverines concede.
- The Wolverines make 47.0% of their shots from the field, just 5% more than the Buckeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Penn State
|W 67-55
|Bryce Jordan Center
|2/20/2023
|@ Michigan
|W 74-61
|Crisler Center
|2/24/2023
|Maryland
|L 76-74
|Value City Arena
|3/3/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Target Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.