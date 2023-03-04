Ohio State vs. Indiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Target Center has the Indiana Hoosiers (27-2) taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (24-6) at 2:30 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-68 victory as our model heavily favors Indiana.
In their most recent outing on Friday, the Buckeyes earned an 81-79 win against Michigan.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Ohio State vs. Indiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 78, Ohio State 68
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- When the Buckeyes defeated the Michigan Wolverines (No. 17 in the AP's Top 25) on December 31 by a score of 66-57, it was their signature win of the year thus far.
- The Buckeyes have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (eight).
- Ohio State has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Hoosiers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 87th-most wins.
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 15) on November 8
- 81-79 over Michigan (No. 17/AP Poll)) on March 3
- 74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 17/AP Poll)) on February 20
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 28) on November 30
- 88-86 over South Florida (No. 25/AP Poll)) on December 20
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes are outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game, with a +429 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.1 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and give up 66.8 per outing (246th in college basketball).
- Ohio State has averaged 6.3 fewer points in Big Ten action (74.8) than overall (81.1).
- At home the Buckeyes are scoring 82.9 points per game, 4.9 more than they are averaging away (78.0).
- In 2022-23 Ohio State is conceding 2.5 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than on the road (67.0).
- The Buckeyes are averaging 72.2 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 8.9 fewer points than their average for the season (81.1).
