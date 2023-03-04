The No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (27-2) and the No. 4 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (24-6) will look to advance in the Big Ten tournament on Saturday as they meet at 2:30 PM.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Ohio State vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes score an average of 81.1 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 61.7 the Hoosiers give up.

Ohio State has a 22-3 record when allowing fewer than 81.7 points.

When it scores more than 61.7 points, Ohio State is 23-4.

The 81.7 points per game the Hoosiers record are 14.9 more points than the Buckeyes allow (66.8).

Indiana is 25-2 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Indiana's record is 25-0 when it allows fewer than 81.1 points.

This year the Hoosiers are shooting 49.9% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Buckeyes give up.

The Buckeyes' 47.3 shooting percentage from the field is 8.1 higher than the Hoosiers have given up.

