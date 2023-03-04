Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 4
The Michigan State Spartans (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (13-17, 5-14 Big Ten) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Ohio State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ohio State vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Ohio State vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Ohio State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-6.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Michigan State (-6)
|139.5
|-275
|+230
|Tipico
|Michigan State (-6.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
Ohio State vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Ohio State has put together a 10-18-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Buckeyes have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.
- Michigan State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- The Spartans and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 27 times this season.
Ohio State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- The Buckeyes have had the 12th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +40000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Ohio State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
