Saturday's contest that pits the Baylor Bears (19-10) versus the West Virginia Mountaineers (18-10) at Ferrell Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-60 in favor of Baylor, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Mountaineers are coming off of a 71-67 win against Oklahoma State in their most recent game on Wednesday.

West Virginia vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

West Virginia vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 71, West Virginia 60

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers defeated the No. 23-ranked Iowa State Cyclones, 73-60, on February 11, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Mountaineers are 4-8 (.333%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins, but also tied for the 39th-most losses.

West Virginia has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the country.

West Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins

74-65 at home over Baylor (No. 27) on January 15

62-60 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on February 15

71-67 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 41) on March 1

49-45 over Georgia (No. 42) on December 20

77-70 on the road over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 7

West Virginia Performance Insights