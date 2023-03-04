West Virginia vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Baylor Bears (19-10) versus the West Virginia Mountaineers (18-10) at Ferrell Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-60 in favor of Baylor, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Mountaineers are coming off of a 71-67 win against Oklahoma State in their most recent game on Wednesday.
West Virginia vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
West Virginia vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 71, West Virginia 60
West Virginia Schedule Analysis
- The Mountaineers defeated the No. 23-ranked Iowa State Cyclones, 73-60, on February 11, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Mountaineers are 4-8 (.333%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins, but also tied for the 39th-most losses.
- West Virginia has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the country.
West Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-65 at home over Baylor (No. 27) on January 15
- 62-60 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on February 15
- 71-67 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 41) on March 1
- 49-45 over Georgia (No. 42) on December 20
- 77-70 on the road over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 7
West Virginia Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers put up 66.4 points per game (151st in college basketball) while giving up 61.3 per outing (97th in college basketball). They have a +143 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.
- In conference action, West Virginia is scoring fewer points (65.9 per game) than it is overall (66.4) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Mountaineers score 71.4 points per game. Away, they average 61.4.
- At home, West Virginia gives up 57.1 points per game. Away, it allows 72.6.
- The Mountaineers are scoring 64 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 2.4 fewer points than their average for the season (66.4).
