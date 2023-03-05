Sunday's game that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (25-6) against the Ohio State Buckeyes (25-6) at Target Center has a projected final score of 79-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on March 5.

The Buckeyes' last game on Saturday ended in a 79-75 victory against Indiana.

Ohio State vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Ohio State vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 79, Ohio State 74

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

On March 4, the Buckeyes registered their signature win of the season, a 79-75 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Buckeyes are 9-5 (.643%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Ohio State is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 16) on November 8

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 20) on November 30

74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 17/AP Poll)) on February 20

81-79 over Michigan (No. 17/AP Poll)) on March 3

66-57 at home over Michigan (No. 17/AP Poll)) on December 31

Ohio State Performance Insights