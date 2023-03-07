The Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will clash on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

You can turn on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH to watch as the Penguins and the Blue Jackets meet.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/6/2022 Penguins Blue Jackets 4-1 PIT
10/22/2022 Blue Jackets Penguins 6-3 PIT

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets' total of 233 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 29th in the NHL.
  • With 162 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 28 goals during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 61 15 40 55 39 41 -
Patrik Laine 48 19 23 42 31 19 37%
Boone Jenner 52 19 17 36 20 22 55.9%
Jack Roslovic 60 7 28 35 33 26 44.8%
Kent Johnson 60 13 15 28 28 18 26.6%

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Penguins are allowing 198 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in league play.
  • The Penguins' 200 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Penguins have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sidney Crosby 62 27 46 73 46 45 53.1%
Evgeni Malkin 62 23 40 63 84 65 50.9%
Jake Guentzel 58 24 30 54 36 28 50%
Rickard Rakell 62 21 21 42 28 19 52.9%
Bryan Rust 62 15 22 37 36 22 50%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.