The Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will clash on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

You can turn on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH to watch as the Penguins and the Blue Jackets meet.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH

ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/6/2022 Penguins Blue Jackets 4-1 PIT 10/22/2022 Blue Jackets Penguins 6-3 PIT

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 233 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 29th in the NHL.

With 162 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 28 goals during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 61 15 40 55 39 41 - Patrik Laine 48 19 23 42 31 19 37% Boone Jenner 52 19 17 36 20 22 55.9% Jack Roslovic 60 7 28 35 33 26 44.8% Kent Johnson 60 13 15 28 28 18 26.6%

Penguins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Penguins are allowing 198 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in league play.

The Penguins' 200 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Penguins have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players