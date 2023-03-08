The Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland included, face the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 118-114 win versus the Celtics, Garland totaled 17 points and 12 assists.

In this article we will look at Garland's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 21.9 21.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.3 Assists 7.5 7.9 7.3 PRA 29.5 32.5 30.9 PR 22.5 24.6 23.6 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.8



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Heat

Garland has taken 16.1 shots per game this season and made 7.6 per game, which account for 16.2% and 15.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 6.1 threes per game, or 16.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Garland's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.8 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the league, allowing 109.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Heat have allowed 42.2 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat are ranked 12th in the league, giving up 25 per contest.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Darius Garland vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 31 16 1 5 2 0 1 11/20/2022 28 25 2 7 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.