When the Ohio State Buckeyes (13-18, 5-15 Big Ten) and Wisconsin Badgers (17-13, 9-11 Big Ten) square off in the Big Ten tournament at United Center on Wednesday at 6:30 PM ET, Brice Sensabaugh and Steven Crowl will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on Big Ten Network.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Wednesday, March 8

Wednesday, March 8 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network | Watch live on FuboTV

Ohio State's Last Game

Ohio State lost its previous game to Michigan State, 84-78, on Saturday. Sensabaugh led the way with 21 points, and also had five rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brice Sensabaugh 21 5 2 0 0 3 Bruce Thornton 20 2 1 1 0 4 Sean McNeil 11 3 3 1 0 3

Ohio State Players to Watch

Sensabaugh averages a team-leading 16.5 points per game. He is also posting 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 41.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Justice Sueing averages 12 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the field.

Zed Key averages a team-high 7.5 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.8 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 54.5% from the field.

Bruce Thornton posts 10 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sean McNeil puts up 9.7 points, 2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Ohio State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)