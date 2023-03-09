The Big Ten tournament at United Center on Thursday features a matchup that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-12, 11-9 Big Ten) against the Ohio State Buckeyes (14-18, 5-15 Big Ten) at 2:30 PM ET. The Hawkeyes' Kris Murray and the Buckeyes' Brice Sensabaugh are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on BTN.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Iowa

Game Day: Thursday, March 9

Thursday, March 9 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

TV: BTN

Ohio State's Last Game

Ohio State was victorious in its previous game against Wisconsin, 65-57, on Wednesday. Sean McNeil starred with 17 points, and also had one rebound and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sean McNeil 17 1 0 0 0 3 Justice Sueing 16 5 0 1 0 1 Bruce Thornton 15 4 2 2 0 1

Ohio State Players to Watch

Sensabaugh paces the Buckeyes in scoring (16.3 points per game), and posts 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Buckeyes receive 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Justice Sueing.

Zed Key is posting a team-leading 7.5 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 10.8 points and 0.8 assists, making 54.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Buckeyes get 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Bruce Thornton.

McNeil is putting up 9.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Ohio State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)