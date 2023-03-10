Take a look at the injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-26), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Cavaliers ready for their matchup against the Miami Heat (35-32) at FTX Arena on Friday, March 10 at 8:00 PM ET.

The teams meet again after the Cavaliers defeated the Heat 104-100 on Wednesday. Darius Garland led the way with a team-leading 25 points in the victory for the Cavaliers, while Jimmy Butler put up 28 points in the loss for the Heat.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Darius Garland PG Questionable Quadricep 22 2.7 7.9

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Kevin Love: Questionable (Rib), Duncan Robinson: Out (Head), Kyle Lowry: Out (Knee), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSOH

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers score an average of 111.9 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 109.1 the Heat give up.

Cleveland has put together a 33-12 record in games it scores more than 109.1 points.

In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers are putting up 112.1 points per contest, 0.2 more than their season average (111.9).

Cleveland knocks down 11.5 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Cavaliers' 113.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 11th in the NBA, and the 107.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank first in the league.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -2 212.5

