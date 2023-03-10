Evan Mobley plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face off versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Mobley tallied 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 104-100 win against the Heat.

In this article we will break down Mobley's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.0 18.2 Rebounds 8.5 9.0 9.3 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.6 PRA 26.5 27.7 30.1 PR 24.5 25 27.5 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.7



Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Evan Mobley has made 6.6 field goals per game, which adds up to 15.4% of his team's total makes.

Mobley's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.4 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 21st in possessions per game with 98.8.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 109.1 points per game.

The Heat are the seventh-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 26th in the NBA, giving up 13 makes per game.

Evan Mobley vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 32 15 6 6 0 2 1 1/31/2023 38 19 7 4 0 2 0 11/20/2022 30 15 10 5 0 0 1

