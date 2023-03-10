The No. 5 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (19-10) square off in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 4 seed Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-10) on Friday at Municipal Auditorium, tipping off at 12:00 PM.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

  • The Mountaineers score only 2.5 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Cowgirls give up to opponents (68.8).
  • West Virginia is 11-1 when it scores more than 68.8 points.
  • Oklahoma State has a 13-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.3 points.
  • The 76.8 points per game the Cowgirls score are 15.8 more points than the Mountaineers give up (61).
  • Oklahoma State has a 20-8 record when scoring more than 61 points.
  • When West Virginia gives up fewer than 76.8 points, it is 19-6.
  • This year the Cowgirls are shooting 43.6% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Mountaineers give up.
  • The Mountaineers make 35.2% of their shots from the field, 8.2% lower than the Cowgirls' defensive field-goal percentage.

West Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 Kansas State W 67-58 WVU Coliseum
3/1/2023 Oklahoma State W 71-67 WVU Coliseum
3/4/2023 @ Baylor W 63-52 Ferrell Center
3/10/2023 Oklahoma State - Municipal Auditorium

