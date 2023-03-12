The Big 12 conference champion will be named on Sunday when the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (25-8) and the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones (21-9) meet at 2:00 PM.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Texas vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

The Cyclones put up 18.6 more points per game (76) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (57.4).

Iowa State is 19-7 when it scores more than 57.4 points.

Texas is 23-6 when it allows fewer than 76 points.

The 74 points per game the Longhorns score are 9.4 more points than the Cyclones give up (64.6).

Texas is 22-3 when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Iowa State is 15-5 when giving up fewer than 74 points.

The Longhorns shoot 44.4% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Cyclones concede defensively.

The Cyclones make 42.8% of their shots from the field, just 4.9% more than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 @ Kansas State W 80-52 Bramlage Coliseum 3/10/2023 Kansas State W 60-42 Municipal Auditorium 3/11/2023 Oklahoma State W 64-57 Municipal Auditorium 3/12/2023 Iowa State - Municipal Auditorium

Iowa State Schedule