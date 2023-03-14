How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 14
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost six in a row at home, the San Jose Sharks host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.
You can watch ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSOH to see the Blue Jackets try to defeat the Sharks.
Sharks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
Blue Jackets vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|Sharks
|5-3 CBJ
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets allow 3.7 goals per game (243 in total), 29th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets' 168 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|63
|15
|42
|57
|40
|41
|-
|Patrik Laine
|50
|21
|23
|44
|33
|22
|38.8%
|Boone Jenner
|54
|20
|17
|37
|22
|23
|55.8%
|Jack Roslovic
|62
|7
|29
|36
|35
|26
|45.7%
|Kent Johnson
|62
|13
|18
|31
|28
|19
|26.7%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks rank 31st in goals against, giving up 251 total goals (3.8 per game) in league action.
- The Sharks' 192 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Sharks are 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that span.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Erik Karlsson
|67
|20
|64
|84
|83
|66
|0%
|Logan Couture
|67
|23
|32
|55
|25
|59
|46.4%
|Tomas Hertl
|64
|19
|34
|53
|30
|39
|54.6%
|Alexander Barabanov
|62
|13
|30
|43
|33
|26
|50%
|Kevin Labanc
|57
|10
|16
|26
|18
|27
|50%
