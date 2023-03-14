Caris LeVert and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

LeVert, in his last game, had 15 points, four assists and two steals in a 114-108 win over the Hornets.

We're going to break down LeVert's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 8.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.8 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.9 PRA 18.5 19.3 16.1 PR 15.5 15.4 12.2 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Caris LeVert's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Caris LeVert Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Caris LeVert has made 4.1 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 9.2% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.5 threes per game, or 12.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Cavaliers rank 21st in possessions per game with 98.8. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 101.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hornets have allowed 117.5 points per contest, which is 23rd-best in the NBA.

The Hornets concede 46.5 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Hornets are 22nd in the league, allowing 25.9 per game.

The Hornets are the 18th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Caris LeVert vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 34 15 2 4 2 0 2 11/18/2022 30 4 3 2 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add LeVert or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.