Isaac Okoro and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 12, Okoro put up five points in a 114-108 win against the Hornets.

Below, we dig into Okoro's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Isaac Okoro Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.6 7.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 1.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 10.3 11 PR 11.5 9.1 9.7 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.0



Isaac Okoro Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Isaac Okoro has made 2.3 shots per game, which accounts for 5.7% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 2.3 threes per game, or 7.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Cavaliers rank 21st in possessions per game with 98.8. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 101.3 possessions per contest.

The Hornets give up 117.5 points per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 46.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hornets have given up 25.9 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

The Hornets give up 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.

Isaac Okoro vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 28 5 2 1 1 0 1 11/18/2022 16 3 1 0 1 0 0

