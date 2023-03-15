Cavaliers vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 15
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-27) are 2.5-point underdogs against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (45-22) Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOH, and NBCS-PH.
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSOH, and NBCS-PH
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 112 - 76ers 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (222)
- The 76ers have had more success against the spread than the Cavaliers this season, tallying an ATS record of 39-28-0, as opposed to the 38-32-1 mark of the Cavs.
- Philadelphia (23-18) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (56.1%) than Cleveland (4-6) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (40%).
- Cleveland and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 49.3% of the time this season (35 out of 71). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (37 out of 67).
- The 76ers have a .723 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (34-13) this season while the Cavaliers have a .200 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-12).
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- Cleveland is 25th in the NBA in points scored (112.1 per game) and best in points conceded (106.6).
- The Cavaliers are 18th in the league in assists (24.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23, the Cavaliers are 18th in the league in 3-point makes (11.5 per game) and 12th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).
- Cleveland takes 37.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 62.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.9% of Cleveland's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.1% are 2-pointers.
