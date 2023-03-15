Evan Mobley and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 120-104 win over the Hornets (his last game) Mobley posted 26 points and six rebounds.

With prop bets available for Mobley, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.2 18.6 Rebounds 10.5 8.9 8.8 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.8 PRA 29.5 27.8 30.2 PR 27.5 25.1 27.4 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.6



Evan Mobley Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 13.7% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12 per contest.

Mobley's opponents, the 76ers, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.7 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 17th in possessions per game with 98.8.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the league, conceding 110.7 points per game.

The 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.3 rebounds per game.

Allowing 23.7 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

The 76ers are the third-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Evan Mobley vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 36 23 9 1 0 0 0 11/30/2022 24 16 8 3 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.