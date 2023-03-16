The No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers (25-7) take on the No. 13 Furman Paladins (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, starting at 12:40 PM.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Furman matchup.

Virginia vs. Furman Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: truTV

Virginia vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Furman Betting Trends

Virginia has covered 12 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, 15 out of the Cavaliers' 31 games have gone over the point total.

Furman has covered 18 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

Paladins games have gone over the point total 17 out of 31 times this year.

Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Virginia is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (25th-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (28th).

The Cavaliers were +4000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +8000, which is the 63rd-biggest change in the country.

Virginia has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Furman Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +150000

+150000 Furman has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

