The No. 9 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (19-14) will try to defeat the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (21-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This contest tips off at 12:15 PM.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the West Virginia vs. Maryland matchup in this article.

West Virginia vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

West Virginia vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

West Virginia vs. Maryland Betting Trends

West Virginia has compiled a 17-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 21 out of the Mountaineers' 33 games have gone over the point total.

Maryland has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

So far this year, 12 out of the Terrapins' 31 games with an over/under have hit the over.

West Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), West Virginia is 25th-best in the country. It is two spots higher than that, 23rd-best, according to computer rankings.

The Mountaineers' national championship odds have jumped from +20000 at the start of the season to +8000, the 41st-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of West Virginia winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

