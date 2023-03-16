The No. 9 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (19-14) are favored (-2.5) to knock off the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (21-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The matchup starts at 12:15 PM on CBS. Here are some insights into this South Region contest for those filling out their brackets. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5.

West Virginia vs. Maryland Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under West Virginia -2.5 137.5

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

West Virginia's 31 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137.5 points 25 times.

The average total in West Virginia's outings this year is 147.3, 9.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Mountaineers have put together a 17-14-0 record against the spread.

This season, West Virginia has won 14 out of the 17 games, or 82.4%, in which it has been favored.

This season, West Virginia has won 14 of its 15 games, or 93.3%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

West Virginia has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

West Virginia vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total West Virginia 25 80.6% 76.3 146.7 71 134.2 143 Maryland 9 30% 70.4 146.7 63.2 134.2 136.6

Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends

West Virginia has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

Six of Mountaineers' past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Mountaineers score 76.3 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 63.2 the Terrapins allow.

West Virginia has a 16-9 record against the spread and an 18-9 record overall when putting up more than 63.2 points.

West Virginia vs. Maryland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) West Virginia 17-14-0 12-3 19-12-0 Maryland 19-11-0 4-3 11-19-0

West Virginia vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits

West Virginia Maryland 13-4 Home Record 16-1 3-8 Away Record 2-9 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 11-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

