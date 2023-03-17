The Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will clash on Friday at Honda Center in Anaheim.

ESPN+, BSSC, BSOH, and SN1 will show this Ducks versus Blue Jackets matchup.

Blue Jackets vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/19/2023 Blue Jackets Ducks 5-3 ANA

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 252 goals conceded (3.8 per game) is 28th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 175 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 65 17 45 62 43 42 - Patrik Laine 52 21 25 46 34 23 37% Boone Jenner 56 22 17 39 23 24 55.7% Jack Roslovic 64 7 29 36 38 26 45.7% Kent Johnson 64 14 18 32 30 20 26.7%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have allowed 274 total goals (4.0 per game), ranking 32nd in NHL action in goals against.

The Ducks' 172 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Ducks are 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.

Ducks Key Players