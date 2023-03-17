How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (44-28) go up against the Washington Wizards (32-37) on March 17, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and NBCS-DC+.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Cavaliers vs. Wizards with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- Cleveland has a 32-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 11th.
- The 112.1 points per game the Cavaliers average are just 1.1 fewer points than the Wizards give up (113.2).
- When Cleveland totals more than 113.2 points, it is 27-10.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Cavaliers are scoring 3.0 more points per game (113.6) than they are on the road (110.6).
- Defensively Cleveland has been better at home this year, ceding 104.9 points per game, compared to 108.6 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Cavaliers are sinking 1.1 more threes per game (12.1) than on the road (11.0). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to away from home (35.8%).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jarrett Allen
|Out
|Eye
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.