When the Creighton Bluejays (21-12) and NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) square off in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Ball Arena on Friday at 4:00 PM ET, Baylor Scheierman and Jarkel Joiner will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Creighton vs. NC State

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: TNT | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Creighton's Last Game

On Friday, in its last game, Creighton lost to Xavier 82-60. With 18 points, Ryan Kalkbrenner was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Kalkbrenner 18 3 1 3 1 1 Baylor Scheierman 15 7 2 0 1 1 Trey Alexander 12 4 2 2 0 2

NC State's Last Game

In its most recent game, NC State fell to Clemson on Thursday, 80-54. Its top scorer was D.J. Burns with 12 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D.J. Burns 12 2 1 0 1 0 Terquavion Smith 11 3 1 0 0 0 Jarkel Joiner 10 2 3 2 0 2

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman averages a team-leading 8.4 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 12.8 points and 3.2 assists, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kalkbrenner leads his squad in points per game (15.4), and also averages 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Trey Alexander is averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Ryan Nembhard leads the Bluejays at 4.9 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.1 rebounds and 11.9 points.

Arthur Kaluma puts up 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

NC State Players to Watch

Joiner gives the Wolf Pack 17.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Burns is the Wolf Pack's top rebounder (4.8 per game), and he averages 12.8 points and 1.6 assists.

Casey Morsell gets the Wolf Pack 11.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jack Clark is posting 9.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 28.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Baylor Scheierman 12.2 8.6 3.6 0.9 0.2 2 Ryan Kalkbrenner 15.7 4.5 1.1 0.9 1.7 0.1 Trey Alexander 13.8 4.5 3 1.2 0.3 2.4 Ryan Nembhard 12.9 5.3 4.1 0.9 0.1 1.8 Arthur Kaluma 10.6 4.7 2.1 0.5 0.3 1.3

NC State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)