Fancy placing a bet on Kentucky versus Providence? If you're a new customer and online sports betting is legal in your area, read on for how to sign up with BetMGM and benefit from our very appealing BetMGM bonus!

Kentucky vs. Providence Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Kentucky -4.5

Kentucky -4.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kentucky -200, Providence +165

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app walk you through the sign-up process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Looking to bet on the Wildcats versus Friars game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet, such as the Wildcats (-200) in this matchup, means that you think the Wildcats will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.00 back.

Betting against the spread can be a tad more complicated, but in certain circumstances, it can offer a larger payout. For instance, if the Wildcats are listed at -4.5 in this game, the -4.5 means that, to "cover the spread," they must win by at least five points. If, however, the Wildcats fail to win by at least five points, then the Friars will "cover" the spread and be the winning side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

Searching for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as game props (will Kentucky make it to 10 points first?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.