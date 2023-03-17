How to Watch Kentucky vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 6-seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) take the court against the No. 11 seed Providence Friars (21-11) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup begins at 7:10 PM.
Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
Kentucky Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Friars' opponents have made.
- In games Kentucky shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 17-4 overall.
- The Wildcats are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 29th.
- The 75.1 points per game the Wildcats put up are only 3.8 more points than the Friars give up (71.3).
- Kentucky has a 15-4 record when putting up more than 71.3 points.
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, three percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- This season, Providence has a 19-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.9% from the field.
- The Friars are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at third.
- The Friars' 78.1 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 68 the Wildcats allow.
- When Providence allows fewer than 75.1 points, it is 17-4.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Kentucky is averaging seven more points per game (78.4) than it is away from home (71.4).
- When playing at home, the Wildcats are surrendering 6.8 fewer points per game (64.1) than in away games (70.9).
- When playing at home, Kentucky is averaging 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than in road games (5.7). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to away from home (33.1%).
Providence Home & Away Comparison
- At home Providence is scoring 82.9 points per game, nine more than it is averaging away (73.9).
- In 2022-23 the Friars are giving up 1.3 fewer points per game at home (70.5) than away (71.8).
- Providence knocks down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (34.4%).
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Vanderbilt
|L 68-66
|Rupp Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Arkansas
|W 88-79
|Bud Walton Arena
|3/10/2023
|Vanderbilt
|L 80-73
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/17/2023
|Providence
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Xavier
|L 94-89
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|3/4/2023
|Seton Hall
|L 82-58
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|3/9/2023
|UConn
|L 73-66
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
