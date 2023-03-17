Friday's contest that pits the Memphis Tigers (26-8) against the Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) at Nationwide Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-73 in favor of Memphis. Game time is at 9:20 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 1.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 152.5 over/under.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Memphis -1.5

Memphis -1.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): Memphis -135, Florida Atlantic +115

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 74, Florida Atlantic 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+1.5)



Florida Atlantic (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Memphis has gone 17-13-0 against the spread, while Florida Atlantic's ATS record this season is 19-11-0. The Tigers have hit the over in 16 games, while Owls games have gone over 17 times. The two teams combine to score 158.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than this matchup's total. Memphis is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 games, while Florida Atlantic has gone 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 7.9 points per game (scoring 79.8 points per game to rank 22nd in college basketball while giving up 71.9 per contest to rank 235th in college basketball) and have a +267 scoring differential overall.

The 32.2 rebounds per game Memphis averages rank 150th in the nation. Its opponents record 31.5 per contest.

Memphis connects on 6.1 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball) while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc (99th in college basketball). It is making 1.9 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8.0 per game while shooting 30.8%.

The Tigers rank 113th in college basketball with 96.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 66th in college basketball defensively with 87.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Memphis has committed 1.9 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.2 (302nd in college basketball play) while forcing 15.1 (23rd in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls put up 78.8 points per game (27th in college basketball) while giving up 65.0 per outing (41st in college basketball). They have a +470 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.8 points per game.

Florida Atlantic wins the rebound battle by 5.7 boards on average. It records 35.6 rebounds per game, 22nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.9.

Florida Atlantic hits 9.8 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball), 3.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.2% from beyond the arc (35th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.9%.

Florida Atlantic has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (120th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (148th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.