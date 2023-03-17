Friday's game features the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) and the South Florida Bulls (26-6) squaring off at Colonial Life Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 64-62 win for Marquette according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on March 17.

Their last time out, the Bulls lost 65-53 to Wichita State on Tuesday.

South Florida vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

South Florida vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 64, South Florida 63

South Florida Schedule Analysis

When the Bulls took down the Texas Longhorns (No. 15 in the AP's Top 25) on December 2 by a score of 70-65, it was their best win of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulls are 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

South Florida has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Bulls are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2

67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16

66-65 over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 21

67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on January 28

58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on January 11

Marquette Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Golden Eagles took down the No. 7 UConn Huskies, 59-52, on February 8.

The Golden Eagles have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 31st-most in the nation. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.

Marquette has six wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

The Bulls have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (nine).

Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins

59-52 at home over UConn (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 8

68-61 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 19

70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 20

61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on February 18

57-47 over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on March 4

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls' +375 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 71 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 59.3 per outing (58th in college basketball).

South Florida is averaging 72.7 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 1.7 more points per game than its overall average (71).

Offensively, the Bulls have played better in home games this year, averaging 75.3 points per game, compared to 69.8 per game away from home.

South Florida is giving up 56.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.8 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (58.5).

The Bulls' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, scoring 73.6 points per contest compared to the 71 they've averaged this season.

Marquette Performance Insights