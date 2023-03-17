The No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) are looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the West Region bracket is scheduled for 10:05 PM.

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: truTV

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (40%).

In games TCU shoots higher than 40% from the field, it is 18-7 overall.

The Sun Devils are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Horned Frogs sit at 91st.

The 75.2 points per game the Horned Frogs put up are 7.3 more points than the Sun Devils give up (67.9).

When TCU totals more than 67.9 points, it is 18-4.

Arizona State Stats Insights

Arizona State has compiled a 13-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.5% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 45th.

The Sun Devils put up only 3.2 more points per game (71.1) than the Horned Frogs allow their opponents to score (67.9).

When Arizona State gives up fewer than 75.2 points, it is 19-8.

TCU Home & Away Comparison

TCU is putting up 77.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 72.4 points per contest.

The Horned Frogs are giving up 63.5 points per game this season at home, which is 12.8 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (76.3).

When playing at home, TCU is making 0.4 more treys per game (5.4) than away from home (5). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to in road games (28.5%).

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison

Arizona State scores 71.1 points per game at home, and 69.5 away.

At home, the Sun Devils concede 65 points per game. Away, they allow 71.4.

Arizona State makes fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (7.7). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30%) than away (30.6%).

TCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 @ Oklahoma L 74-60 Lloyd Noble Center 3/9/2023 Kansas State W 80-67 T-Mobile Center 3/10/2023 Texas L 66-60 T-Mobile Center 3/17/2023 Arizona State - Ball Arena

Arizona State Schedule