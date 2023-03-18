The No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) are 3.5-point underdogs in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) on Saturday at 2:40 PM on CBS. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the East Region bracket. The matchup has an over/under set at 128.5 points.

Duke vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -3.5 128.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Duke vs Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

The Blue Devils have a 16-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Duke has a record of 18-1, a 94.7% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Blue Devils.

Tennessee has a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.

The Volunteers have not lost in three games this year when given odds of +150 or worse on the moneyline.

Tennessee has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Duke vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 27 79.4% 72.6 144 63.6 121.5 140.5 Tennessee 17 53.1% 71.4 144 57.9 121.5 133.7

Additional Duke vs Tennessee Insights & Trends

Duke is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its past 10 contests.

Four of Blue Devils' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Tennessee is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Volunteers have gone over the total five times.

The 72.6 points per game the Blue Devils score are 14.7 more points than the Volunteers allow (57.9).

Duke has a 12-16 record against the spread and a 22-7 record overall when scoring more than 57.9 points.

The Volunteers put up an average of 71.4 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.

Tennessee is 15-7 against the spread and 19-5 overall when it scores more than 63.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 16-18-0 12-12 13-21-0 Tennessee 16-16-0 0-0 14-18-0

Duke vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits

Duke Tennessee 16-0 Home Record 14-2 4-6 Away Record 4-6 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.