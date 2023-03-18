Ohio State vs. JMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Value City Arena has the Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) going head to head against the James Madison Dukes (26-7) at 1:30 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-62 win as our model heavily favors Ohio State.
The Buckeyes are coming off of a 105-72 loss to Iowa in their last game on Sunday.
Ohio State vs. JMU Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Ohio State vs. JMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 78, JMU 62
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- The Buckeyes beat the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, 79-75, on March 4, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Buckeyes are 8-6 (.571%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.
- Ohio State has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the country.
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 19) on November 30
- 74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20
- 81-79 over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 3
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes are outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game with a +400 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.8 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and give up 68.3 per outing (277th in college basketball).
- In conference tilts, Ohio State puts up fewer points per game (74.8) than its season average (80.8).
- The Buckeyes put up 82.9 points per game in home games, compared to 78 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.9 points per contest.
- Defensively, Ohio State has played better at home this year, ceding 64.5 points per game, compared to 67 in road games.
- In their last 10 games, the Buckeyes have been racking up 74.3 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 80.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
