The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) face off against the No. 14 James Madison Dukes (26-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, beginning at 1:30 PM.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: ESPN

Ohio State vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

The Dukes put up an average of 69.7 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 68.3 the Buckeyes give up.

JMU is 15-0 when it scores more than 68.3 points.

Ohio State's record is 17-0 when it allows fewer than 69.7 points.

The Buckeyes record 20.6 more points per game (80.8) than the Dukes allow (60.2).

When Ohio State scores more than 60.2 points, it is 23-4.

JMU is 23-7 when allowing fewer than 80.8 points.

The Buckeyes are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Dukes allow to opponents (39.3%).

The Dukes shoot 34.9% from the field, 7.7% lower than the Buckeyes allow.

Ohio State Schedule