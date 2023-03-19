Trayce Jackson-Davis and Norchad Omier are two players to watch on Sunday at 8:40 PM ET, when the Indiana Hoosiers take on the Miami Hurricanes in the second round of the NCAA tournament at MVP Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Indiana vs. Miami

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TNT | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Indiana's Last Game

In its most recent game, Indiana defeated Kent State on Friday, 71-60. Jackson-Davis scored a team-high 24 points (and chipped in five assists and 11 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 24 11 5 1 5 0 Race Thompson 20 9 0 1 1 2 Miller Kopp 13 5 2 0 0 3

Miami's Last Game

On Friday, in its most recent game, Miami topped Drake 63-56. With 21 points, Nijel Pack was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nijel Pack 21 4 0 2 0 3 Wooga Poplar 15 1 0 2 0 3 Norchad Omier 12 14 0 1 0 0

Indiana Players to Watch

Jackson-Davis is tops on his team in points (20.9), rebounds (10.9) and assists (4.1) per contest, shooting 58% from the field. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 2.8 blocked shots (fifth in college basketball).

Jalen Hood-Schifino is putting up 13.3 points, 3.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Race Thompson is posting 8.3 points, 1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Miller Kopp posts 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Trey Galloway puts up 6.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Miami Players to Watch

Omier tops the Hurricanes in rebounding (9.8 per game), and produces 13.6 points and 1.2 assists. He also posts 1 steal and 1.3 blocked shots.

The Hurricanes receive 15 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jordan Miller.

Pack is putting up 13.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Wooga Poplar is averaging 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Indiana Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 23.1 10 5.5 1.6 2.3 0 Jalen Hood-Schifino 15.7 4.5 2.6 0.4 0.5 0.6 Race Thompson 9 4.3 0.6 1.2 0.4 0.3 Miller Kopp 7.5 3.5 1.7 0.5 0.1 1.7 Trey Galloway 5.2 3.2 2.7 0.6 0 0.8

Miami Top Performers (Last 10 Games)