The No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (29-2) will try to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines (23-9) on Sunday at 7:30 PM.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines' 74.5 points per game are 17 more points than the 57.5 the Lady Tigers give up.

Michigan is 21-6 when it scores more than 57.5 points.

LSU's record is 24-0 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.

The Lady Tigers put up 20.4 more points per game (83.7) than the Wolverines give up (63.3).

LSU has a 26-1 record when putting up more than 63.3 points.

When Michigan allows fewer than 83.7 points, it is 21-6.

This year the Lady Tigers are shooting 47.1% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Wolverines give up.

The Wolverines' 46.7 shooting percentage from the field is 11.2 higher than the Lady Tigers have conceded.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/3/2023 Georgia W 83-66 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/4/2023 Tennessee L 69-67 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/17/2023 Hawaii W 73-50 Pete Maravich Assembly Center 3/19/2023 Michigan - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Michigan Schedule