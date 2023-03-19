The No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (28-4) and the No. 9 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (29-5) square off in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the N/A Region bracket on the line on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum, tipping off at 5:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Virginia Tech vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison

  • The Jackrabbits' 78.9 points per game are 22.6 more points than the 56.3 the Hokies give up.
  • When it scores more than 56.3 points, South Dakota State is 25-3.
  • Virginia Tech is 23-4 when it allows fewer than 78.9 points.
  • The Hokies record 11.9 more points per game (72.1) than the Jackrabbits give up (60.2).
  • Virginia Tech is 23-1 when scoring more than 60.2 points.
  • South Dakota State has a 22-4 record when allowing fewer than 72.1 points.
  • The Hokies shoot 45.3% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Jackrabbits allow defensively.
  • The Jackrabbits make 44.2% of their shots from the field, just 6.4% more than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Duke W 58-37 Greensboro Coliseum
3/5/2023 Louisville W 75-67 Greensboro Coliseum
3/17/2023 Chattanooga W 58-33 Cassell Coliseum
3/19/2023 South Dakota State - Cassell Coliseum

South Dakota State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/6/2023 Oral Roberts W 87-60 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/7/2023 Omaha W 93-51 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/17/2023 USC W 62-57 Cassell Coliseum
3/19/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.