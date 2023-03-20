Ohio State vs. North Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (26-7) and North Carolina Tar Heels (22-10) matching up at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on March 20.
In their last time out, the Buckeyes won on Saturday 80-66 against JMU.
Ohio State vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Ohio State vs. North Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 71, North Carolina 67
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- The Buckeyes' signature win this season came in a 79-75 victory over the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on March 4.
- The Buckeyes have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (nine).
- Ohio State has six wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 23) on November 30
- 66-57 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 31
- 74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game (scoring 80.7 points per game to rank eighth in college basketball while allowing 68.2 per contest to rank 275th in college basketball) and have a +414 scoring differential overall.
- Ohio State's offense has been less productive in Big Ten games this season, averaging 74.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 80.7 PPG.
- The Buckeyes average 82.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 78 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
- Ohio State is surrendering 64.6 points per game this year at home, which is 2.4 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (67).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Buckeyes have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 73.3 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 80.7 they've put up over the course of this season.
