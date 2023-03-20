Ohio State vs. North Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest features the Ohio State Buckeyes (26-7) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (22-10) matching up at Value City Arena (on March 20) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-68 win for Ohio State.
The Buckeyes are coming off of an 80-66 win against JMU in their last outing on Saturday.
Ohio State vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Ohio State vs. North Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 71, North Carolina 68
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- The Buckeyes' signature win of the season came in a 79-75 victory versus the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on March 4.
- The Buckeyes have nine wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
- Ohio State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 23) on November 30
- 81-79 over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 3
- 74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game (scoring 80.7 points per game to rank eighth in college basketball while allowing 68.2 per outing to rank 275th in college basketball) and have a +414 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Ohio State is putting up 74.8 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its season average (80.7 points per game) is 5.9 PPG higher.
- In home games, the Buckeyes are averaging 4.8 more points per game (82.8) than they are away from home (78).
- In 2022-23, Ohio State is ceding 64.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 67.
- The Buckeyes' offense has been much less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 73.3 points a contest compared to the 80.7 they've averaged this season.
