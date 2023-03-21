How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Washington Capitals (33-31-7) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (21-41-7) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
The Capitals matchup with the Blue Jackets can be seen on ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH, so tune in to take in the action.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/31/2023
|Blue Jackets
|Capitals
|4-3 (F/OT) WAS
|1/8/2023
|Capitals
|Blue Jackets
|1-0 WAS
|1/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|Capitals
|6-2 WAS
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets allow 3.9 goals per game (266 in total), 30th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 181 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 4.4 goals per game (44 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|67
|17
|46
|63
|45
|42
|-
|Patrik Laine
|54
|22
|28
|50
|38
|24
|32.4%
|Boone Jenner
|58
|23
|17
|40
|23
|24
|55.2%
|Jack Roslovic
|66
|7
|29
|36
|38
|26
|45.2%
|Kent Johnson
|66
|14
|19
|33
|31
|20
|26.7%
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals rank 13th in goals against, conceding 216 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.
- The Capitals' 219 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Capitals are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|65
|39
|29
|68
|43
|26
|42.9%
|Dylan Strome
|70
|17
|35
|52
|33
|37
|49.7%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|70
|12
|39
|51
|52
|39
|47.8%
|T.J. Oshie
|53
|18
|15
|33
|22
|41
|46.1%
|Rasmus Sandin
|60
|5
|26
|31
|42
|20
|-
